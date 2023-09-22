The Canadian wildfire smoke returns. Again.

It's been several weeks since we've had to talk about smoke in the air across Northern Ohio.

While many of the fires across Quebec and Eastern Canada are under control or out altogether, fires still rage across Western Canada. That smoke has been gathering again just north of the border near the Great Lakes.

And now, with the winds shifting around to the Northeast for the weekend, some of that haze could find its way back into Northern Ohio.

Computer guidance forecasts suggest some smoky conditions arriving for Saturday afternoon and lingering into Sunday for our area.

Now, I am not expecting thick smoke or dangerous breathing conditions with this latest round. The smoke won't be that thick. But you may notice some haze in the air, some stuffiness in your head and a runny nose for those of you with allergies.

The good news is, as the weather turns cooler, widespread rain and snow up north should put out those fires for good.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter