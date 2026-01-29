The Cold Moon quickly approaches, one of the smallest full moons of 2026

It may be hard to believe February is right around the corner, but with the new month comes another full moon. With clouds expected to clear out Saturday night and stay mostly clear through Sunday evening, many across Northern Ohio will be able to see the second full moon of 2026, and the smallest full moon of the year.

The Cold Moon will reach peak illumination at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, which is before sunset in Cleveland. Our best viewing opportunity will be after sunset Sunday evening. Clouds will become a growing concern overnight, Sunday into Monday, blocking our view. It will appear nearly full for up to three days, with viewing opportunities from Saturday night through Monday evening.

This full moon will be the smallest of 2026, and look noticeably different than last month's Wolf Moon, which was a supermoon. A supermoon means it appears bigger and brighter than a regular full moon because it is closer to Earth, a scientific term known as "perigee." Sunday's full moon will be the farthest away from Earth in 2026, and the farthest away point is called "apogee."

Despite the smaller (by nearly 14%) moon this month, it may appear as bright or even brighter than last month's supermoon because of the snow on the ground. The snow cover not only reflects heat but also acts as a mirror of moonlight. The "snow moon" name comes from the fact that February is North America's snowiest month, according to NASA.

The full moons from February onward will continue to grow in size, but it will be a slow growth. Our next supermoon won't be until Nov. 24, which will be the Beaver Moon.

RELATED STORY | The new Space Race: Satellites that track wildfires from orbit