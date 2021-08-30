The National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for Geauga and Cuyahoga counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties Monday.

The Flood Warning is in effect until 8:45 a.m.

At 5:50 a.m., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Some locations in Geauga County will experience flooding, including Chardon, South Russell, Burton, Chesterland, Hunting Valley and Chagrin Falls.

The NWS says “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

