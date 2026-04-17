The sun is already strong, make sure you're protected

Even though the calendar currently reads April, it is better to be in the mindset of August when planning any outdoor time. Your skin can burn within as little as 30 minutes.

That is because the sun's power is roughly the same as it is in August, and that has to do with where it is located in the sky. Since Earth is tilted at 22.5 degrees, we get seasons.

During the winter, when it is colder, the sun is much lower in the sky.

During the summer, when it is warmer, the sun is higher in the sky.

Did you know the sun's lowest and highest points are at the solstices? So, despite Cleveland's hottest days in late July, the highest sun angle is on the Summer Solstice, around June 21. And the sun angle goes down at the same pace on either side of that peak.

Since we're about two months before the Summer Solstice, the sun angle now is the same as it is two months after the Summer Solstice, which is mid-August!

That is why the UV Index has already been "high" multiple days this past week, between a 6, 7, and even an 8. That means burn time is in as little as 30 minutes, especially with fair skin.

So, the next time it is a sunny day and you plan on being outdoors for a long duration, make sure to protect your skin with proper clothing and sunscreen.

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