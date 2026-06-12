This atmospheric anomaly makes your TV and radio pick up signals 1000+ miles away

CLEVELAND — Have you ever tuned your radio and heard a random commercial for a local business in a completely different state? Or has your favorite local radio station been temporarily taken over by a completely different format?

No, your radio is not broken.

This is a semi-common phenomenon known as "sporadic E-skip", or "E-skip" for short. What does the 'E' mean? How do the signals skip? Here's what you need to know so you don't get caught off guard the next time it happens.

Jeff Roston from Doylestown reached out about his experience with E-skip over the course of several decades of studying this atmospheric anomaly. Some of his receptions were a complete surprise, creating human connections and new memories.

Roston's favorite memory? Catching Art Bell on ham radio from his site in Pahrump, Nevada.

"That was one of the most, that was probably one of my best conversations I ever had, working with Art Bell," he said.

How is Roston, located in the Akron area, able to hear the radio from Nevada? This is where the 'skip' part of the phenomenon comes in.

Radio and TV signals beam out from a transmitter and out into space. Some of those signals get reflected down to Earth by an invisible mirror of sorts, skipping anywhere from 500 to 1,500 miles before landing back on the ground. Where do the signals get reflected? The E-layer of the atmosphere (ionosphere to be specific) is where the "E" in E-skip comes in. It is located roughly 60 to 70 miles above the ground.

Scientists are still learning why the E-skip phenomenon occurs and how the E-layer can sporadically bounce TV and radio signals in this anomalous way.

What we do know about E-skip is that we are in the peak of skip season, which is on either side of the Summer Solstice here in the Northern Hemisphere. The sun energizes ions in the E-layer of the ionosphere, helping create the invisible mirror that reflects these signals down to the ground. The exact interaction and predictability are still unknown and remain a mystery, for now.

Patience is needed when trying to experience E-skip. It does not happen every day, but it can happen multiple times a day. Last weekend, the E-skip was so intense that our local TV and radio stations were being overtaken by distant signals from other parts of the country. Both Jeff and Andrew, in Norton, were able to catch Dallas TV and radio stations overtaking local Cleveland stations.

Yesterday's E-skip was incredibly strong at times. Here is 102.1 KDGE from Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,028 miles, completely overriding my local 102.1 WDOK, which is only 23 miles from me. You can hear the top of the hour IDs swapping back and forth. There were tons of strong… pic.twitter.com/CxPs6q8OoL — Andrew 📻📶🇺🇸 (@StaticVoyager) June 7, 2026

The best bet is to check open frequencies, or the ones that have "nothing", just static. Any questions? Feel free to reach out to me. allan.nosoff@wews.com

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