This is how a thunderstorm forms

A thunderstorm forms when warm, moist air rises and cools, creating an unstable atmosphere.

This often happens when warm air near the Earth's surface is heated by the sun and begins to rise.

As the warm air rises, it cools, and the moisture in the air begins to condense into water droplets or ice crystals.

This process releases heat, which further fuels the upward movement of the air.

The rising air creates an updraft, or a current of warm air moving upward, which helps to form tall, towering clouds called cumulonimbus clouds.

These clouds can reach heights of up to 50,000 feet or more.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter