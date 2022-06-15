Thousands remain without power as temps climb into the 90s

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — According to First Energy, more than 30,000 people remain without power after Monday's storms as temperatures have climbed into the mid-90s.
In Ashland County, more than 3,000 residents are without power.
The following cities in Ashland County are reporting the largest outages:
- 800 in Jackson Township.
- 425 in Perrysville.
- 315 in Mohican Township.
More than 2,000 people are without power in Cuyahoga County.
The following cities in Cuyahoga County are reporting the largest outages:
- 1,132 in Cleveland.
- 655 in Broadview Heights.
- 69 in Strongsville.
In Richland County, more than 11,000 residents are without power.
The following cities in Richland County are reporting the largest outages:
- 5,157 in Mansfield.
- 1,342 in Washington Township.
- 541 in Jefferson Township.
In Wayne and Holmes counties, Wayne Holmes Electric is reporting more than 9,000 power outages.
