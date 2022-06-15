Thousands remain without power as temps climb into the 90s

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — According to First Energy, more than 30,000 people remain without power after Monday's storms as temperatures have climbed into the mid-90s.

In Ashland County, more than 3,000 residents are without power.

The following cities in Ashland County are reporting the largest outages:



800 in Jackson Township.

425 in Perrysville.

315 in Mohican Township.

More than 2,000 people are without power in Cuyahoga County.

The following cities in Cuyahoga County are reporting the largest outages:



1,132 in Cleveland.

655 in Broadview Heights.

69 in Strongsville.

In Richland County, more than 11,000 residents are without power.

The following cities in Richland County are reporting the largest outages:



5,157 in Mansfield.

1,342 in Washington Township.

541 in Jefferson Township.

In Wayne and Holmes counties, Wayne Holmes Electric is reporting more than 9,000 power outages.

RELATED: Power Outages

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter