Thunderstorms possible throughout Northeast Ohio Saturday evening

It is Memorial Day Weekend, which typically marks the unofficial start to summer. However, the weather has other plans as thunderstorm potential lingers across Northeast Ohio.

Possible severe weather is low, but still on the table for Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Killbuck Creek, which is affecting parts of Wayne and Holmes counties, and Stillwater Creek, which is affecting Parts of Tuscarawas County.

When it comes to navigating flood waters, the NWS says, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

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