Thunderstorms possible Thursday during evening commute

Be vigilant this evening as you travel, as there is a marginal risk of strong storms this afternoon into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Primary concerns for afternoon storms come from possible damaging winds and heavy rain. Hail is also possible. The storms are mainly expected east of I-77. There is a low chance of localized flash flooding.

The front will continue to bring on-and-off storm chances on Friday before it finally moves out of the region Friday night into early Saturday.

There will be a massive range in rainfall amounts, with some areas receiving less than 0.25 inches and others receiving 2 inches or more. Areas that experience the heaviest rainfall could also be affected by localized flooding.

The chance for storms diminishes Friday evening, with the weekend looking drier.

