Time is running out to clear off snow before winter storm returns

CLEVELAND — After multiple snow events over the last two and a half weeks with another on the way, driving around the streets of Cleveland has become difficult.

But where do the snow plows put the old snow before the new snow moves in?

Before Mother Nature hits Northeast Ohio, she's helping us with sunshine and 40-degree temperatures, giving folks like Dan Mazur a shot to use a little thermal snow removal on the parking lot off of East 9th Street.

“Well we’re trying to spread this around so we can get more spots here,” Mazur said.

He’s very familiar with the phrase adding insult to injury.

The injury? These piles of snow. The insult - the storm moving in.

“I know we’re going to get more snow but we’re just going to do the best we can with it,” Mazur said.

John Muhammad has already cleared a path on his Buckeye sidewalk and now he's making room for what's coming.

“Trying to get as much snow up and ice up as we can before the next blizzard gets here," Muhammad said.

Sharica Jackson is thankful to him and others who have cleared paths as she’s had to get used to dodging traffic riding her motorized chair in the street.

“It’s been kind of bad because you can’t get on the sidewalk, it’s too much snow that’s why I have to get in the street," Jackson said.

After a storm like the one from two weeks ago, the priority of crews was to clear the streets from the snow, but it inevitably lands on either the sidewalk or in piles that have only grown.

If your car is still buried, you are on the clock to clear that area before it gets worse.

