Tired of chilly, wet weather? Blame the Omega Block

Several days of cool, wet weather are headed for Northern Ohio beginning this weekend.

That's because we are stuck in a weather pattern called an Omega Block. This particular weather pattern starts with the jet stream, a robust and narrow belt of wind that blows from west to east at about 35,000 feet above the ground. The jet stream steers all of the surface weather features here in the USA.

In an Omega Block pattern, a strong high-pressure system aloft gets "stuck" in one spot. Low pressure develops on each side of the high pressure, and those tend to get stuck too.

This pattern is called an Omega Block because the jet stream looks like the Greek letter omega or a horseshoe. This creates a stagnant weather pattern that can last for days or weeks.

If you are under a high-pressure system, your weather will likely be very warm and dry for days or weeks. If you get stuck under the persistent low pressure, your weather will likely be cooler than normal and much wetter.

Northern Ohio will be stuck under that stalled-out low pressure, meaning lots of on-and-off rain and chillier temperatures, at least for the next week or two.

Let's hope this dreary weather pattern breaks in time for Mother's Day on May 14.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter