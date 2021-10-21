Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Tornado Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

items.[0].videoTitle
Latest updates on the storms in Orrville.
Tornado
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:04:27-04

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple Tornado Warnings have been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

A warning is in place for Medina County until 5 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for southern Cuyahoga, Wayne, Summit and Stark counties until 5:15 p.m.

News 5 at 5

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Salem, or 10 miles Northeast of Ashland, moving east at 35 mph.

A second possible tornado was located south, southwest of Brunswick near Abbeyville.

A third possible tornado was located near Creston and Wooster.

Look out for flying debris if you're outside without a shelter.

Damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees is likely.

If you can, move to a basement or the lowest floor of your home.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018