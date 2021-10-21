Tornado Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple Tornado Warnings have been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

A warning is in place for Medina County until 5 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for southern Cuyahoga, Wayne, Summit and Stark counties until 5:15 p.m.

News 5 at 5

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Salem, or 10 miles Northeast of Ashland, moving east at 35 mph.

A second possible tornado was located south, southwest of Brunswick near Abbeyville.

A third possible tornado was located near Creston and Wooster.

Look out for flying debris if you're outside without a shelter.

Damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees is likely.

If you can, move to a basement or the lowest floor of your home.

