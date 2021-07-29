Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County expires

CLEVELAND — The Tornado Warning that had been issued by the National Weather Service in Ashtabula County until 12:30 p.m. has expired.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw discussed some of the severe weather threats this afternoon. Watch the latest weather update below:

Cleveland weather

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued the Tornado Warning for northeastern Ashtabula County, as well as for two counties in Pennsylvania at about 11:45 a.m.

NWS NWS map showing the location of the torando warning.

At 11:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Kingsville, or near Conneaut, moving southeast at 40 mph.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill explains how tornadoes form: