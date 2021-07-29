Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County expires

items.[0].image.alt
AP Image
Tornado Warning
Tornado
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 12:32:09-04

CLEVELAND — The Tornado Warning that had been issued by the National Weather Service in Ashtabula County until 12:30 p.m. has expired.

Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw discussed some of the severe weather threats this afternoon. Watch the latest weather update below:

Cleveland weather

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued the Tornado Warning for northeastern Ashtabula County, as well as for two counties in Pennsylvania at about 11:45 a.m.

mapserver (2).png
NWS map showing the location of the torando warning.

At 11:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Kingsville, or near Conneaut, moving southeast at 40 mph.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill explains how tornadoes form:

</div>

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Download the News 5 app for more weather information from the Power of 5 weather team: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Bryan Shaw: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018