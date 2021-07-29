Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County expires

CLEVELAND — The Tornado Warning that had been issued by the National Weather Service in Ashtabula County until 12:30 p.m. has expired.
Power of 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw discussed some of the severe weather threats this afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued the Tornado Warning for northeastern Ashtabula County, as well as for two counties in Pennsylvania at about 11:45 a.m.
At 11:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Kingsville, or near Conneaut, moving southeast at 40 mph.
News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill explains how tornadoes form:
