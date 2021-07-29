Watch
Tornado Warning issued for Carroll County

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:18:50-04

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Carroll County until 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, "at 5:14 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Carrollton, moving southeast at 35 mph."

You should take cover now. Get to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Avoid windows.

