Tornado Warning issued for Carroll County

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Carroll County until 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, "at 5:14 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles east of Carrollton, moving southeast at 35 mph."

You should take cover now. Get to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Avoid windows.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter