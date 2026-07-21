Tornado Warning expires for Carroll County; storm threats linger

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for one Northeast Ohio county Tuesday evening.

Carroll County was under this warning, but it has since expired.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw was live Tuesday evening with updates:

Northeast Ohio is still in line for strong to severe thunderstorms. Don't let your guard down for the next few hours.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and be ready to head indoors quickly when storms approach.

A few additional hit-and-miss storms are expected, and those could still pack a punch.

Temperatures have been recovering after storms earlier today, so the evening round may have enough fuel to bring damaging storms to the area.

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