Tornado Warning issued for Portage expired; Warning active in Mahoning County until 4:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Northwestern Mahoning County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The alert was also issued for Southeastern Portage County but has since expired.

News 5 Meteorologist Phil Sakal has more:

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted 8 miles southeast of Ravenna around 3:25 p.m., moving east at 15 mph.

"Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. At 3:39 p.m., emergency management reported a funnel cloud south of Craig Beach," the NWS said.

You should take shelter immediately if you live in the area.

