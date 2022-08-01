Tornado Warning issued for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties until 5:30

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Tornado Warning has been issued in Tuscawarus County until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

IMPACT

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

TAKE COVER NOW!

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.