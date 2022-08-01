Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Tornado Warning issued for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties until 5:30

Tornado
AP Image
Tornado Warning
Tornado
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 18:04:41-04

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Tornado Warning has been issued in Tuscawarus County until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

IMPACT
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.

TAKE COVER NOW!
Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018