Travel advisories issued in Portage, Richland, Erie and Huron counties

Travel advisories have been issued in Portage, Erie and Huron counties.

Portage County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

"Please be aware that there are numerous roadways that are re-routing you due to accidents. 76E at the overpass at Rt 14 is currently closed with traffic being diverted. Please drive with extreme caution and be patient!" the county said in a Facebook post.

Richland County says it is also under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Erie County says it is under a "Level 2 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory due to brief intermittent whiteout conditions from high winds and snow drifts on rural roads. Please use caution."

Huron County says it is under a Level 2 Snow Advisory.

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

