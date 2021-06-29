Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Tuesday bringing the heat and humidity with storm chances around 50-60% this afternoon

items.[0].videoTitle
E5CJ4BPXIAEStJV.jpeg
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 07:05:37-04

CLEVELAND — It's going to be another hot and humid day Tuesday.
The Power of 5 Weather Team isn't expecting much activity on the radar in the morning. There's a slim shot at an isolated shower or storm.

Scattered storms expected to develop this afternoon, especially after 2 p.m.

E5CKhcBXoA08BOD.jpeg

A few storms could be strong and an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, especially Northwest near Sandusky.

Temperatures climb to around 90 degrees today with lots of humidity.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018