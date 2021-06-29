Tuesday bringing the heat and humidity with storm chances around 50-60% this afternoon

CLEVELAND — It's going to be another hot and humid day Tuesday.

The Power of 5 Weather Team isn't expecting much activity on the radar in the morning. There's a slim shot at an isolated shower or storm.

Scattered storms expected to develop this afternoon, especially after 2 p.m.

Remeisha Shade.

A few storms could be strong and an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out, especially Northwest near Sandusky.

Temperatures climb to around 90 degrees today with lots of humidity.

