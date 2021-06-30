Watch
UPDATES: Afternoon storms bringing possible damaging winds of 60 mph, rain and hail

Cleveland weather from News 5
E5JTGGeWUAADquH.jpeg
june30th1_.jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:45:01-04

CLEVELAND — Showers and storms are developing across the region Wednesday afternoon, with storms primarily south and east, with the potential to produce gusty winds and large hail.

Warnings and Watches

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Stark, Mahoning, Geauga, Ashtabula and Portage counties until 8 p.m. This watch does include Canton but does not include Akron or Cleveland.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Tuscarawas County until 2:30 p.m.

Risks

The Power of 5 Weather team said there is a low marginal risk for a few storms that could produce damaging winds, with the best chance for any risk in the afternoon and evening.

june30th2.jpg
June 30, 2021.
E5JOa15UYAAV3CY.jpeg

