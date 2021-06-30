UPDATES: Afternoon storms bringing possible damaging winds of 60 mph, rain and hail

CLEVELAND — Showers and storms are developing across the region Wednesday afternoon, with storms primarily south and east, with the potential to produce gusty winds and large hail.
Warnings and Watches
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Stark, Mahoning, Geauga, Ashtabula and Portage counties until 8 p.m. This watch does include Canton but does not include Akron or Cleveland.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Tuscarawas County until 2:30 p.m.
New Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 8 pm for Ashtabula, Geauga, Stark, Portage, Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Trumbull & Carroll counties. Main hazards will be damaging wind gusts near 60 mph & heavy rain that could lead to more flooding. #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/PWhcSLlpOt— Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 30, 2021
Risks
The Power of 5 Weather team said there is a low marginal risk for a few storms that could produce damaging winds, with the best chance for any risk in the afternoon and evening.
