Warmer weather expected to hang around heading into early November

CLEVELAND — The winter cold is taking a break for another week or two.

There is expected to be a cold weather outbreak across the Western United States that has shifted the jet stream farther north here in the east. In turn, we have warm southerly breezes that will keep temperatures in Northern Ohio above average, for the most part, all the way through the first week of November and perhaps even longer.

The six-to-10-day temperature outlook reflects that wavy temperature pattern.

It suggests the best chance for warmer than normal temperatures from Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 lies squarely across Northern Ohio and the Eastern Great Lakes.

Don't worry cold winter lovers, cold weather will likely shift back into the area during the second week of November.

