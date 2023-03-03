Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down Friday's flood threat

WEWS
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 07:28:16-05

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

Meteorologist Trent Magill will be breaking down Friday's flood threat live around 7:30 a.m.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Huron, Ashland, Richland, Holmes, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties.

Rain showers will move in quickly from the south and west late morning into early afternoon.

Most of the rain will fall between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with heavy rain possible at times.

