WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down Friday's flood threat

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Watch has been issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties.

Meteorologist Trent Magill will be breaking down Friday's flood threat live around 7:30 a.m.

You can watch it live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

A Flood Watch has been issued for Huron, Ashland, Richland, Holmes, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties.

Rain showers will move in quickly from the south and west late morning into early afternoon.

Most of the rain will fall between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with heavy rain possible at times.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter