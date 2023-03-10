WATCH: Meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down Friday's Winter Weather Advisory

CLEVELAND — Meteorologist Trent Magill did a Facebook Live where he broke down Friday's Winter Weather Advisory.

You can watch it in the player below:

Meteorologist Trent Magill breaks down Friday's Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Ashtabula, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Trumbull counties from early Friday morning until early Saturday morning.

Plan for a range of snowfall totals over the next 24 hours with many communities receiving about two to five inches.

Lower totals are expected to the south and higher totals are expected to the north and in the primary snowbelt.

The heaviest snow is also expected early on Friday, with scattered snow/lake effect snow continuing into early on Saturday.

There will be a brief lull for a part of the weekend with another round of snow possible on Sunday.

Winter is not over yet!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter