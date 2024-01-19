Water main break shuts down East 9th Street

A water main break has shut down a busy street in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Water Department was called to East 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue for a water main break around 3 a.m. Friday.

East 9th Street is currently closed from Rockwell Avenue to St Clair Avenue for ongoing repair work.

Crews are actively working to isolate the break and shut off the water.

Avoid the area.

No word at this point on how many businesses or homes are impacted and without water.

Stay with News 5 for the latest.

