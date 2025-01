CLEVELAND — It begins.

The deep cold arrived, and broken water mains have arrived with it.

On Monday morning, water fell from the West 73rd Street bridge on the right lanes of I-90 eastbound.

Our overnight news tracker also witnessed water wain breaks at West 25th and Towbridge, as well as Detroit and West 54th.

Sub-zero wind chills have settled in, and it does not look like wind chills will get out of the negatives until midweek.

Cleveland weather

