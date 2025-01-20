COLD WEATHER ADVISORY: We're dropping to levels we haven't seen in years

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Northern Ohio beginning Monday at 1 am and lasting through 10 am Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills below -20 degrees are expected early next week. Make sure you're planning. Pets, pipes, and all the typical stuff that is impacted by blasts like this will be affected. Don't wait to prepare! For more details click here.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Cuyahoga (mainly eastern communities), Lake, and Ashtabula Counties through 10 am Monday.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING has been issued for Geauga county through 10 am Monday.

Sub-zero wind chills have settled in and it does not look like wind chills will get out of the negatives until midweek. That's right... We'll have wind chills BELOW zero all Monday, all Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Temperatures will dip below zero Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning. We're in the 20s Thursday and Friday, 30s return this weekend. That'll feel nice!

In addition to the cold... we'll be dodging snow. Lake effect snow. That means if you're downwind of Lake Erie, you'll get in on some lake effect snow squalls. At times it could be heavy snow. Additional snow fall numbers could be in the 2" to 4" range over the next couple days. Not impressive but could be impactful while it's snowing.

DAILY FORECAST:

MLK Day: Bitterly cold with lingering lake-effect snow. Sub-zero wind chills are expected.| High: 12º

Tuesday: Some sunshine, few snow showers. Brutally cold.| High: 6º

Wednesday: FRIGID start, but temps start to rebound.| High: 15º

Thursday: More clouds, Not as cold.| High: 27º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold.| High: 28º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cold.| High: 30º

