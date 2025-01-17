GET READY! Extreme Cold Watch issued for all of Northeast Ohio

Are you ready for the extremely cold temperatures across Northeast Ohio by the end of the weekend? The time to prepare is now, while the temperatures are relatively warm before plummeting.

ALERTS: EXTREME COLD WATCH

The National Weather Service in Cleveland and Pittsburgh have issued an Extreme Cold Watch for Sunday night through Wednesday for the entire viewing area due to the threat of dangerously cold temperatures that will last for several days.

Reminder: Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, or Warnings no longer exist. They have been changed or consolidated to Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings.

HOW LOW WILL THE TEMPERATURES GO?

Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 30s on Saturday and continue to drop through the middle of next week.

The coldest period is most likely from Monday to early Wednesday.

Highs are expected to reach the single digits only by Monday and continue into Tuesday, with sub-zero low temperatures Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Coupled with breezy winds, wind chill values are expected to be dangerously cold Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values could be as low as -10 to -25 degrees.

That is dangerously cold and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures.

Brrrr!!! The coldest morning could happen on Wednesday. Check out these projected wind chills!

The long duration of this cold will lead to greater impacts on infrastructure, including increased risk of frozen pipes, dead car batteries, and structure fires. There is also an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of secondary heat indoors.

DON'T WAIT FOR THE COLD. PREPARE NOW!



Dress in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours.

To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

Ensure portable heaters are used correctly.

Do not use generators or grills inside.

