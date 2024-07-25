Waterspout spotted off Cedar Point's coast

A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Cedar Point Thursday afternoon.
It can be seen in the photo posted on X below:
Waterspout off the coast of Cedar Point @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/ZdXA19tzvH— Brennan (@BDaugstrup) July 25, 2024
Waterspouts can potentially form anytime there is colder air over a warm lake.
They frequently happen on Lake Erie between the end of July through September.
What is a waterspout?
A waterspout is a funnel that contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of a small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water.
