Waterspout spotted off Cedar Point's coast

A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Cedar Point Thursday afternoon.

It can be seen in the photo posted on X below:

Waterspout off the coast of Cedar Point @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/ZdXA19tzvH — Brennan (@BDaugstrup) July 25, 2024

Waterspouts can potentially form anytime there is colder air over a warm lake.

They frequently happen on Lake Erie between the end of July through September.

What is a waterspout?

A waterspout is a funnel that contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of a small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water.

Waterspouts, are they dangerous or not?

RELATED: Waterspouts, are they dangerous or not?

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter