We could see some big snow this weekend

Winter Weather Alert: Heavy lake-effect snow is possible across parts of Northern Ohio this Thanksgiving Weekend.

The pattern change from warm to cold that began last week will continue with the arrival of the first Arctic Air Outbreak of the season late Thursday through the weekend.

Very cold air will slide across a very warm Lake Erie beginning Friday. This will likely turn on the snow squall machine from late Friday through at least next Monday. Heavy snow accumulations are likely where squalls persist.

This will seriously impact holiday weekend travel. The cold air will ride in behind a low-pressure system and front that arrives on Thanksgiving Day. A mix of rain and snow is possible for Thanksgiving morning, followed by scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon.

Highs on Thanksgiving Day will reach the lower 40s. Highs by Sunday and Monday will only reach the 20s. It's too early yet to know where or how much snow will fall in a particular area. But everyone with holiday weekend plans needs to stay alert and up-to-date with the latest forecasts as the week progresses!

