We 'Spring Forward' this weekend!

You either love it or hate it, but the time change is less than one week away.

This Sunday we "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m., and yes, we lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

So you will want to set your clock an hour ahead before you head to bed on Saturday night.

The time change will bring more daylight to the evening hours. Sunset times will be the latest since the middle of September of 2024.

This in turn, will bring the sunrise later in the morning. As of writing this, Sunrise is 6:57 a.m. On Sunday, Sunrise will be 7:47 a.m. We won't see before 7 a.m. sunrises again until the second week of April in Cleveland.

So, might want to get to sleep a little earlier this week in preparation for the changing of the clocks.

Another good thing to do is to check and make sure the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home are working properly. Change the batteries in them or if you have to, buy new ones.

