Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail possible with afternoon storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Akron weather from News 5
E5tix16WEAQrzDW.jpeg
SEVJUL7VqXMAEOCX8.jpg
SEVERETHREAT1.jpg
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:40:46-04

CLEVELAND — It's been quiet the last few days, but storms are pushing back into Northeast Ohio from the southwest today. Some of those storms this afternoon and evening could be severe with wind gusts near 60 mph as the main threat. But a moist and unstable atmosphere will also lead to pockets of heavy rain that will fall in some of the stronger cells that could lead to some flooding.

Warnings and Watches
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Holmes, Stark and Summit and Tuscarawas counties until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Lorain, Medina, Ashland and Wayne counties are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday for most of Northeast Ohio. The watch does not include Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

The main threat under the watch is damaging wind gusts near 60 mph. Heavy rain could lead to some flooding.

SEVJUL7VqXMAEOCX8.jpg

Live updates from Power of 5 Weather Team

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018