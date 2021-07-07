WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail possible with afternoon storms

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for nearly our entire viewing area and all of northern Ohio. This will remain in effect until 9 pm this evening. Expect more storms to develop over the next few hours. #CLE #News5 #NEOhio pic.twitter.com/VmjkxscqgW

Strong storm rolling over Hayesville in Ashland county dumping some heavy rain & is producing a decent amount of lightning. Wind gusts over 40 mph possible in this storm...should reach Jeromesville in a few minutes. #ohwx #Wednesday #Storms#weather #WEWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/uVLFbqU0lt — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) July 7, 2021

HEADS UP, WOOSTER! A strong storm is moving your way from the west. Expect heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail! #Cle #News5 pic.twitter.com/rJ9DCdCS9D — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 7, 2021

Impacts

Hail is not expected to be really large but could be up to around quarter size (around 1"). Stay alert today and have a plan in place to get inside quickly if severe storms approach your area.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Our severe storm threat today is a Category 2 out of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center for the northern two-thirds of the area, including Cleveland, Akron and Canton. The southern part of Northeast Ohio is in a lower Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather. This includes New Philadelphia and Dover.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Storms will roll in from the southwest and increase in intensity and coverage through the day, possibly impacting your outdoor plans.

The main timing for the biggest severe storm threat will be from around 2-8 p.m.

New changes coming to weather warnings

With the threat for severe storms in NE Ohio today, it's a great time to point out some interesting and new changes on the way that will provide you with even more warning to keep you safe and prepared when severe storms strike.

I'm sure you are familiar with a general "Severe Thunderstorm Warning". This is issued when wind gusts in a storm are expected to be 58 mph or greater or hail is expected to be around an inch (Quarter Size).

But beginning on July 28, The National Weather Service will implement a new "Enhanced Severe Thunderstorm Warning" with two new Damage Threat Categories.

The first new Category is a "Considerable" Damage Tag when a severe storm is expected to have 70+ mph winds and/or at least 1.75" hail (golf ball size).

The most severe new Damage Tag would be "Destructive," which would be issued when a severe storm is capable of 80+ mph winds and/or 2.75" hail or larger (baseball size).

If the "Destructive" Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, this will activate a wireless emergency alert to your mobile device through FEMA's IPAWS, or Integrated Public Alert Warning System. These are just a few extra steps that will be taken to make sure you are prepared and alerted for what's coming.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter