WEATHER UPDATES: Strong storms return Monday afternoon; flooding remains biggest threat

CLEVELAND — We’re kicking off the work week with another round of strong storms this afternoon that will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives an update on what to expect this afternoon:

WEATHER UPDATES: Flooding remains biggest threat this afternoon

Impacts

The main threat Monday is heavy rain could lead to flooding. Strong winds and frequent lightning could lead to some power outages.

Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect from noon through 10 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Sandusky, Seneca and Summit counties.

