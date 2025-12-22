We're gaining daylight again

After 185 days of losing daylight, we have finally begun to gain daylight across Northeast Ohio.

News 5

We get two more whole seconds of daylight today compared to Sunday, the Winter Solstice. So, use the 2 extra seconds wisely!

We have finally made it past the shortest day of the year, and now we will begin to gain daylight through the Summer Solstice in June.

Gains will be slow at first, with only seconds of extra light each day for the rest of December. Then by January 6, we will begin to see daylight gains of over a minute; and by the 25th of January, we will be gaining over 2 minutes of daylight daily.

March will be the biggest day to day increase in daylight, with around a two and three quarter minute increase of daylight for the entire month. That will slow again for April and May, as we'll be back to under two minutes gained a day once again by May 15.

News 5

Sunset will be before 6 p.m. through Valentine's Day, with the amount of daylight a little over ten and a half hours by mid February.

We'll jump ahead to Daylight Saving on March 8, and that will move sunsets to even later in the evening. By the Spring Equinox on March 20th, we'll be over 12 hours of daylight for the first time since mid-September.

So between the Winter Solstice and Summer Solstice, Northeast Ohio gains a little over SIX hours of Daylight!

Day length on the Summer Solstice will be Fifteen Hours and Eleven Minutes.

So a toast to longer days ahead!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter