What is lake effect snow?

We in Northeast Ohio are one of a few places in the entire world that has significant Lake Effect Snow, as the formation takes some special circumstances to drop inches to feet of snow in mere hours!

A crash course version: First thing first, we need a “fetch” or length of open water for the cold air to flow over, which must be around 100 kilometers or longer to get heavier snow bands to form.

The next is the difference between the lake temperature and the air flowing over it. The difference must be 13 degrees Celsius or colder between the lake temperature and the air around 5,000 feet above it.

Lastly, the speed of the winds needs to be 10 to 45 mph; any slower or faster and the wind cannot get the proper moisture to create snow bands.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter