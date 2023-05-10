What the haze?! Why the sky looks hazy across parts of NE Ohio

Have you noticed a hazy sky (especially in our eastern communities) today?

If you have been wondering what the haze is from - we have the answer for you!

It is actually from wildfires in Canada; you can see on the map below that there are several fires across Canada, especially to the west. There were 108 active wildfires in the western Alberta province earlier this week, forcing evacuations of about 29,000 people, the Associated Press reports.

Associated Press A wildfire burning in Alberta, Canada.

As the winds blow to the southeast, the smoke has been pulled to the south toward NE Ohio and Pennsylvania. It is very noticeable on the visible satellite today.

wews

The smoke is very high in the sky and shouldn't impact air quality for most people. However, if you have breathing problems or are elderly, you should be proactive and take it easy outside or even limit your outdoor time today. The small red dots on the map below represent current fires across Canada.

wews

You will likely notice a more vibrant sunset this evening. Below is an image from a website called SunsetWx. The warmer colors represent a better sunset. The sun goes down tonight around 8:30 pm. It might be worth poking your head outside and checking out the sunset. Please feel free to send the images along to the Power of 5 Weather Team!