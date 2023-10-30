What will the weather be like for trick-or-treating?

There will be more tricks than treats across Northeast Ohio on Halloween!

Mother Nature will cause some trouble with temperatures in the 30s, along with a few rain showers and some wet flakes mixing in towards the end of the evening.

The kids will need the winter jackets under their costume as they head out for beggar's night!

