Where did the warm-up go? A Cleveland Christmas cooldown is expected

About that Christmas warm-up... it is not happening. Instead, it will be seasonably chilly. Where did the warmth go?

Blame a cold Canadian high-pressure system blocking the record warmth to the south. If this sounds familiar, that is because the same thing occurred last winter on numerous occasions. There was a warm air signal about a week out, replaced by a cold pattern about five days out. The warmth still happened, just a lot farther south.

If plans take you or your friends to states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, expect record warmth there. Highs in the 70s and 80s are expected around Christmas Day. Here in Northeast Ohio? Highs on either side of 40 degrees.

The battle between the record warmth across the south and arctic cold from the north will essentially cancel each other out in our neck of the woods. The battle zone between the cold and warm is usually a track for storms to pass through, and there will be a very weak storm bringing a few passing rain showers very early on Christmas morning. Right behind that storm, a more significant storm could bring freezing rain before transitioning to plain rain throughout the day on Friday.

So travel conditions on the road will be great weather-wise all day on Christmas Eve. And most of the day on Christmas itself will be fine, too. It is only for very early risers, before sunrise, for that shower chance. Travel conditions on Kwanzaa Friday will be impacted, and potentially significantly, if the freezing rain does occur. It is still a few days away, so the Power of 5 team will continue to monitor and update the forecast as more clarity is expected.

