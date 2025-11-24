Whiplash Weather for Thanksgiving Week Travels

As many will be traveling to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving festivities this week, you'll want to check out what Mother Nature has in store for one of the biggest travel weeks of the year.

For those who are traveling early in the week, temperatures will be warmer, as many areas top off in the low to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be the nicest day to travel of the week, with the warmer temperatures and remaining dry. Clouds will begin to increase on Monday, ahead of our first big weather maker.

Rain, steady and heavy at times, will move in for the latter half of your Monday through the majority of the day on Tuesday. Winds will also increase, so travel will be slower at times across Northeast Ohio. Steady rain will begin to arrive for the morning rush on Tuesday.

A cold front will begin to slide through late Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. This will usher in much colder air for the day before Thanksgiving through the end of the week. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday, but the bigger concern will be the colder air and breezy conditions moving in.

By Thanksgiving Day, colder air will settle in and the lake effect snow Machine will begin to crank up.

You'll need to stay connected for the latest on Thanksgiving Day, as it is too early to speak of specifics, AKA where the snow sets up and how much accumulation. Models are suggesting we will need to take it easy while traveling on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, especially in the Snowbelts of Northeast Ohio.

The pattern of lake effect does appear to taper off by the end of Friday into the start of next weekend, but still some snow showers will still linger into the start of Saturday.

More precipitation returns to round out the weekend, but it is looking more like rain; some mixed precip will be possible early Sunday.

So stay connected with the Power of 5 Weather Team this week, as we'll bring you the latest on what you can expect for your travels in the coming days!

