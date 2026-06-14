Widespread damage across Northeast Ohio following severe storms
Severe storms have moved through Northeast Ohio, leaving widespread damage across many communities.
St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Cleveland HeightsPhoto by: Andrew E. Colwell Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Cuyahoga CountyPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Cuyahoga CountyPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland VermilionPhoto by: Jake Davenport VermilionPhoto by: Jake Davenport