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Widespread damage across Northeast Ohio following severe storms

Severe storms have moved through Northeast Ohio, leaving widespread damage across many communities.

Storm damage across Northeast Ohio St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Storm damage across Northeast Ohio St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Storm damage across Northeast St Ladislas church property in Westlake.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Image.jpg Cleveland HeightsPhoto by: Andrew E. Colwell W 129th and Belden Photo by: News 5 Cleveland W 129th and Belden Photo by: News 5 Cleveland Storm damage in Northeast Ohio Cuyahoga CountyPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Storm damage in Northea Cuyahoga CountyPhoto by: News 5 Cleveland Severe Weather across Northeast Ohio VermilionPhoto by: Jake Davenport Severe Weather across Northeast Ohio VermilionPhoto by: Jake Davenport

Widespread damage across Northeast Ohio following severe storms

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  • Storm damage across Northeast Ohio
  • Storm damage across Northeast Ohio
  • Storm damage across Northeast
  • Image.jpg
  • W 129th and Belden
  • W 129th and Belden
  • Storm damage in Northeast Ohio
  • Storm damage in Northea
  • Severe Weather across Northeast Ohio
  • Severe Weather across Northeast Ohio

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St Ladislas church property in Westlake.News 5 Cleveland
St Ladislas church property in Westlake.News 5 Cleveland
St Ladislas church property in Westlake.News 5 Cleveland
Cleveland HeightsAndrew E. Colwell
News 5 Cleveland
News 5 Cleveland
Cuyahoga CountyNews 5 Cleveland
Cuyahoga CountyNews 5 Cleveland
VermilionJake Davenport
VermilionJake Davenport
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