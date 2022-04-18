Widespread snow and rain likely for Monday evening commute

CLEVELAND — We are four weeks into spring but still getting a blast from the past with more winter weather.

Morning drive looks pretty quiet but we are still expecting a rain/snow mix to roll in by late morning and stick around through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are still expected to get close to 40 degrees briefly by late morning before falling back to the 30s for the rest of the day.

Initial precipitation will likely start off as rain in Cleveland. But due to cooling in the atmosphere taking place, we will likely drop this afternoon into the middle 30s meaning more bursts of snow.

I do expect periods of rain and snow through the afternoon and evening but some of it will melt. But models are projecting that some accumulation is still possible with widespread 1 to 4 inch totals through tonight.

There could be some isolated higher amounts. It's a difficult forecast because temperatures are critical. If they stay closer to 40 degrees, it's more rain and very little accumulation. If it stays in the low to middle 30s for more of the event, it's more snow sticking and more issues on the roads.

Tuesday morning, a few lake effect snow bands could set up in the Primary snow belt and add to totals.

We stay chilly the next few days but a huge rebound is expected late week with temps in the middle 70s by Saturday. So hang on a little longer because warmer days are ahead.

