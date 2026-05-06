Will Mother Nature impact your Mother's Day plans?

Mother's Day 2026 is almost upon us, and many are going to be taking Mom out to brunch or to dinner this Sunday. How will Mother Nature impact those plans?

The good news is that there will be some drier conditions for the weekend; the bad news is that there will also be rain chances.

News 5

Saturday morning, there will be a few showers during the morning, but only an isolated chance for rain during the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will be close to average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70 for some locations.

Mother's Day should have some dry time for those brunch reservations during the morning, but rain chances will begin to move in for the afternoon, especially towards the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

So you'll need to have the rain gear handy during some parts of this weekend, but you should be able to get Mother's Day plans in with minimal impacts from Mother Nature!

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