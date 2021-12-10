Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings issued for Saturday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected

CLEVELAND — The powerful storm system that produced big a tornado outbreak overnight in other states will bring us the threat for a few strong to severe storms the rest of this morning through early afternoon. Widespread strong winds and a big temperature crash are also coming.

Watches, Warnings and Advisories

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for the following counties: Erie, Huron, Lorain, Richland, Ashland, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. for the rest of the News 5 viewing area. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected.

A Gale Warning is also in effect from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for gusts near 50 to 55 mph and waves as high as 10 to 15 feet across Lake Erie.

What to expect

Potential for tree and powerline damage exists today everywhere, especially in High Wind Warning areas.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages could result.

Click here for links to view power outages in your area.

Rain will continue to push in this morning as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will gusts above 30 mph at times too.

Our high wind threat comes in two waves today. Strong storms this morning will have heavy rain, occasional lightning and an even higher threat for wind damage. Winds are likely gusting to 50 mph while the storms are rolling through. Once the cold front moves by early afternoon and the storms fade out, the second wave of strong winds will arrive behind the front.

Strong winds will continue through Saturday evening with wind gusts above 50 mph, especially near the lake shore. Non-thunderstorm wind damage and power outages will be a concern.

Temperatures will tumble during the afternoon, out of the 60s and into the 30s by sunset. That cold air blowing over Lake Erie could give us a few snow showers this evening into tonight.

Thankfully, the winds relax heading into Sunday with some sun in the forecast for the Browns game.

