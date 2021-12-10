Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings issued for Saturday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected

CLEVELAND — All of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory Saturday, with High Wind Warnings in Lake and northern Ashtabula counties where gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Medina and Richland counties. The Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Residents in all areas should expect westward winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS states. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down and a few power outages could result.

Click here for links to view power outages in your area.

Those in Lake and Ashtabula counties will also be under a High Wind Warning from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and gusts up to 60 mph are expected there. The NWS advises residents in those areas to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, people should remain in the lower levels of their homes and avoid windows during the windstorm.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday morning ahead of the wind, which could bring rain and thunderstorms Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by the evening.

