Wind Advisory with wind gusts up to 50 mph in effect for portion of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for a portion of Northeast Ohio Wednesday.

The Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Richland counties.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said even counties that are not in the advisory will experience strong winds.

Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Drivers in high-profile vehicles are asked to use caution.

