Winter returns: Are you ready for some snow?

We haven't had to talk a lot about shoveling snow for a while. January and February were warm, but, I've been warning you that Mother Nature would play catch up with cold and some snow on the back end of winter.

The pattern flip from warm to colder appears to be happening now. Computer guidance products are hinting at below-average temperatures for the next couple of weeks and, on top of that, a winter storm is brewing for Northern Ohio this week.

For the past two months, we've been on the warm side of every winter storm system. That meant warm and rainy for us, with the heavy snow and ice narrowly missing us to the north.

But probably not this time.

The latest guidance suggests a strong low pressure moving into Central and Southern Ohio Friday. We would stay on the colder side of this storm for most or all of the event.

Snow would begin for many of us early Friday morning and continue through the day. Some of you in our southern viewing area counties could see rain mixing in with the snow during the day.

Where the snow flies all day, expect 3 to 6 inches potentially by early Saturday with a few spots measuring higher totals.

The storm is still a few days away, and, as always, the finer details need to be worked out. My hunch: still a few good weeks of skiing left!

