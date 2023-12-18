Winter Storm Warning issued for Snowbelt

A Winter Storm Warning for the primary Snowbelt has been issued and is in effect until midday Tuesday.

Strong northwest winds this evening are fueling lake-effect snow squalls, adding two to six inches of new snow.

This is on top of our minor accumulations with Monday's rain/snow mix.

As temps drop, rain changes to snow.

Bridges will be impacted first, followed by any untreated surfaces.

Overnight, all roads will need to be monitored.

Cleveland weather

