Winter Storm Watch issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga counties beginning Monday night

Just as you were getting used to the nice weather, Mother Nature is sending us a reminder that she isn't done with winter yet.

Starting Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 10 p.m., a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.

Heavy lake effect snow will be possible in those areas.

Communities in the Primary Snowbelt, even outside of the watch counties, could see two to four or more inches of snow.

The snowfall amounts will depend on where the snow squalls set up and how long they persist.

Winds could reach gusts of 30mph.

Plan on snow-covered roads for your Tuesday morning commute to work.

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