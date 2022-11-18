Watch Now
Winter Storm Watch issued for eastern counties Saturday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for multiple counties.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 18, 2022
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties for Saturday.

The watch is in place from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy snow is possible.

According to Meteorologist Trent Magill, a clipper is headed our way.

Typically clippers drop one to three inches, but due to the lake temperature being higher than 50 degrees, we could easily see six inches.

Travel could be hazardous.

Advisory vs. Warning

Although a watch is the only alert at the moment, an advisory or warning will most likely be issued when the event begins.

An advisory means travel could be difficult, while a warning means significant problems could happen.

