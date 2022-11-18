Winter Storm Watch issued for eastern counties Saturday

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties for Saturday.

The watch is in place from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy snow is possible.

According to Meteorologist Trent Magill, a clipper is headed our way.

Typically clippers drop one to three inches, but due to the lake temperature being higher than 50 degrees, we could easily see six inches.

Travel could be hazardous.

Advisory vs. Warning

Getting back into the swing of things...

Basically: "Advisories" mean travel difficulties while "Warnings" mean significant travel problems expected. pic.twitter.com/w3veRRUtE4 — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) November 18, 2022

Although a watch is the only alert at the moment, an advisory or warning will most likely be issued when the event begins.

An advisory means travel could be difficult, while a warning means significant problems could happen.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter