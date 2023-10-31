Winter Weather Advisories issued for multiple counties with snowfall, gusting winds expected overnight

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga Geauga and Lake counties, with a Wintry mix and Lake Effect Snow, along with gusty winds expected overnight.

The advisories are in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulation could be up to 2 to 3 inches, with a pocket of 4 possible in some higher elevations. Winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph during the overnight into the first half of the day on Wednesday, reducing visibility with snowfall.

A clipper system moving into the area Tuesday evening and overnight will bring Lake Effect precipitation overnight. Some steady bands could produce a quick inch or two in some areas late this evening into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Highest snow accumulations will be extremely limited in the Snowbelt region, with the highest snowfall totals expected south and southeast of I-90.

