Winter Weather Advisory issued for 3 Northeast Ohio counties

Now that we have entered into Ohio's third winter, three Northeast Ohio counties have been issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Friday night.

The following counties will be under this advisory from 9:50 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday:



Lake County

Geauga County

Ashtabula County

Mixed precipitation will occur throughout the night in these areas; snow will accumulate up to one inch, and there will be a light glaze of ice.

Plan for slippery road conditions during your morning commute.

